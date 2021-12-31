Beatrice V. Harpp
CHESTERTOWN — Beatrice V. Harpp, 85, of Pucker St., Chestertown, went on to her eternal rest on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
Calling hours will take place Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Arnold Stevens officiating.
Burial will take place in the springtime at Chester Rural Cemetery, Chestertown.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
