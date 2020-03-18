Beatrice E. Frost
0 entries

Beatrice E. Frost

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Beatrice E. Frost, 91, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at The Terrace at The Glen.

There will be no public calling hours and services due to the recent health crisis.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Beatrice Frost as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News