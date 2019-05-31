GLENS FALLS — A memorial service for Beatrice “Bea” E. Verry, with the Rev. Robert McCrory officiating, will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at noon, 123 Upper Platt St., Glens Falls. A small luncheon will follow the service.
Most Popular
-
Woman accused of helping alleged murderer freed from jail
-
Couple claims self defense at murder arraignment
-
Glens Falls pair charged in connection with Queensbury man's stabbing death
-
Saratoga County man dies after Wilton motorcycle crash
-
UPDATED: Argyle man charged with felony after 'road rage' incident
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Car
Car
Ad Vault
Restaurant
Restaurant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.