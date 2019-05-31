{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — A memorial service for Beatrice “Bea” E. Verry, with the Rev. Robert McCrory officiating, will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at noon, 123 Upper Platt St., Glens Falls. A small luncheon will follow the service.

