NORTH RIVER — A graveside service for the late Barbara R. Douglas, who passed away on Oct. 18, 2018, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, in North River Cemetery. Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.

