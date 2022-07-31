 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barbara L. Thomson

Barbara L. Thomson

LAKE GEORGE — Memorial graveside service for Barbara L. Thomson, 81, of N. Falmouth, MA, formerly of Lake George, NY, who passed away March 9, 2022 will be held Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Old Scotch Cemetery on Bay Road in the town of Queensbury.

