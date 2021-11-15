Barbara Jean (Root) GrangerGLENS FALLS — Barbara Jean (Root) Granger went into the arms of her Savior Jesus and joined her husband in their eternal resting place on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A graveside service will follow at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.