Barbara J. Lemery

Barbara J. Lemery

HUDSON FALLS — Rite of Committal for Barbara J. Lemery, 91, who passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, will be conducted Friday, May 13, 2022, 1 p.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.

