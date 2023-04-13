Barbara J. GoardSARATOGA SPRINGS—Barbara J. Goard, “Barb”, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2023, comforted by her family.
All are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. The family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
A memorial service will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Flossie Bates officiating.
Interment will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY, where she will rest next to her beloved husband Jer.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.