Barbara J. GoardSARATOGA SPRINGS—Barbara J. Goard, “Barb”, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2023, comforted by her family.

All are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. The family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

A memorial service will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Flossie Bates officiating.

Interment will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY, where she will rest next to her beloved husband Jer.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.