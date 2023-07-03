Barbara G. Sycuro
CORINTH — A Funeral Mass for Barbara G. Sycuro, who passed away Jan. 18, 2023 will be held at Noon, Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Holy Mother and Child Parish, 405 Palmer Ave., Corinth with Rev. Simon Udemgba, officiating.
A committal service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 10, 2023 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
