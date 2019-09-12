{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Calling hours will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Our Lady of the Annunciation Roman Catholic Church, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury, with the Very Rev. Joseph Busch officiating. A graveside ceremony will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

