TICONDEROGA — A Mass of Christian Burial for Barbara "Barb" Lenhart, who passed away December 1, 2020, will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Christopher J. Looby, Pastor, will officiate. A Reception will follow at the Knights of Columbus Hall of Ticonderoga. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.