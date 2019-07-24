{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A graveside service for Barbara Ann Nicholson will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, at Southside Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Memorial donations in Barbara's memory can be made to S.P.C.A. of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.

