Aurora Rae Metzger

GLENS FALLS — Aurora Rae Metzger, daughter of Mike and Amanda Metzger, was selected by God to join the elite Angel Squad in Heaven. She was delivered at The Snuggery on September 17, 2021, at 8:08 a.m., fighting out of “Hometown U.S.A.” Glens Falls, NY, weighing in at 5 lbs. 11 oz. “Jesus said, Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.” Matthew 19:14.