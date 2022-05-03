 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Augustus "Gus" Breault

Augustus "Gus" Breault, who passed away on April 9, 2022, will have graveside service in the Greenmount Cemetery, will full military honors conducted by the Whitehall American Legion Post 83, on Thursday May 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Kevin Gebo of the Truthville Baptist Church will be officiating.

