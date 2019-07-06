{{featured_button_text}}

Audrey Jane (Prevost) Steenken

GLENS FALLS—Funeral Mass for Audrey Jane (Prevost) Steenken, will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 8, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the park in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in the town of Queensbury.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

