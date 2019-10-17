{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH GRANVILLE — A funeral service for Audrey J. Vladyka, who passed away on Oct. 12, 2019, will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Mary's Church, 23 Bulkley, Granville.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Audrey's memory may be made to MVEC Food Pantry, Box 352, Granville, NY 12832; or the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

