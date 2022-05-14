Arlene Girard

GLENS FALLS — Burial for Arlene Girard, 96, who passed away peacefully January 29, 2022, at Glens Falls Center in Queensbury, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.