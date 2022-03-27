 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aretha (Ree) Humphrey

  • 0

Aretha (Ree) Humphrey

FORT EDWARD — Memorial services for Aretha (Ree) Humphrey, 97, who passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022 will be held at Caldwell Presbyterian Church, 71 Montcalm Street, Lake George, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Donations in her memory may be sent to the Caldwell Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Another study is linking artificial sweeteners to cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News