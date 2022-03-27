Aretha (Ree) Humphrey
FORT EDWARD — Memorial services for Aretha (Ree) Humphrey, 97, who passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022 will be held at Caldwell Presbyterian Church, 71 Montcalm Street, Lake George, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Donations in her memory may be sent to the Caldwell Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.