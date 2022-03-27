Aretha (Ree) Humphrey

FORT EDWARD — Memorial services for Aretha (Ree) Humphrey, 97, who passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022 will be held at Caldwell Presbyterian Church, 71 Montcalm Street, Lake George, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Donations in her memory may be sent to the Caldwell Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.