Anthony Steven LaRosa
JOHNSBURG — Anthony Steven LaRosa, 76, passed away on May 21, 2023. A ceremony to honor Anthony’s life will be held at Baker Funeral Home on July 31, from 11 a.m. to noon. Friends and family are invited to attend and pay their respects. Please join us in celebrating the life of Anthony LaRosa, who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.