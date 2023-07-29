Anthony Steven LaRosa

JOHNSBURG — Anthony Steven LaRosa, 76, passed away on May 21, 2023. A ceremony to honor Anthony’s life will be held at Baker Funeral Home on July 31, from 11 a.m. to noon. Friends and family are invited to attend and pay their respects. Please join us in celebrating the life of Anthony LaRosa, who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.