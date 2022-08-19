Anthony James DeMato, SSG

Due to the timing of Anthony's passing at the beginning of COVID we were never able to fulfill his Full Military Honors. Please join us this Saturday Aug. 20, 2022 to honor a wonderful man, his service to our country and celebrate the life he lived.

There will be a Mass at the Catholic Church in Chestertown, NY (St. Isaac Joques) beginning at 8:30 a.m., followed by Graveside Full Military Honors at the Chestertown Rural Cemetery beginning promptly at 10 a.m. Following the services there will be a Celebration of Life at Conway's Lake Manor in Chestertown for anyone that would like to come celebrate and share memories of Anthony. We look forward to seeing you and celebrating the life of an incredible man and the impact that he has left on others!