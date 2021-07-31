 Skip to main content
Anthony Bisignano
Anthony Bisignano

Anthony Bisignano

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Anthony Bisignano, 98, of South Glens Falls, NY, passed away at his home in St. Cloud, FL on February 26, 2021.

Rite of Committal will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Main Street, South Glens Falls, with Rev. Guy A. Childs officiating.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

