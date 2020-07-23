HARTFORD — Anne S. (LaSarso) Grow, 70, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. A celebration of Anne's life will be conducted Thursday, July 23, at 10:00 a.m. at Log Village and Grist Mill, 5499 County Route 30, Granville, NY 12832. Protocols are that everyone wears a mask, practice social distancing and refrain from hugging. To view Anne's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmer/funeralhome.com.