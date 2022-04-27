 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anne (Royse) Stewart

WARRENSBURG — A funeral service for the late Anne (Royse) Stewart who passed away on March 13, 2022 will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, April 29, 2022 at Church of the Holy Cross, Main St., Warrensburg. Burial will follow in Warrensburg Cemetery.

