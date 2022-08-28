 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anne (Recore) Smoczynski

Anne (Recore) Smoczynski

QUEENSBURY — Anne (Recore) Smoczynski, 75, of Queensbury, NY, passed away peacefully in the company of her husband, Karl Smoczynski, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated the following day, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at noon at the Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury, with the Rev. Joseph Busch, Pastor, officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at Pine View Cemetery.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

