QUEENSBURY — Anne Munoff Granger, 82, formerly of Queensbury and most recently of Waco, TX, passed away on January 9, 2022.

At Anne's request, there will be a calling hour from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. A Funeral Mass will follow the calling at 11:00 a.m. at the church. A graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward, NY following the Mass.