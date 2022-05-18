 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anne (Munoff) Granger

QUEENSBURY — Anne Munoff Granger, 82, formerly of Queensbury and most recently of Waco, TX, passed away on January 9, 2022.

At Anne's request, there will be a calling hour from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. A Funeral Mass will follow the calling at 11:00 a.m. at the church. A graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward, NY following the Mass.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

