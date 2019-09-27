FORT EDWARD — A funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward.
Pallbearers include her grandsons PJ Salerno, Michael Collier, Joey Collier and Sean Donahue along with her grandson's-in-law Andy Russell, Ronnie Ryther and Braxton Hill.
Rite of Committal will follow the funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fort Edward.
