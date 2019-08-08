QUEENSBURY — A calling hour for Angus Allen Wilson will begin at noon on Friday, Aug. 9, at the Church of the Messiah Episcopal Church, 296 Glen St., Glens Falls. A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m., with a reception to follow immediately at the Church Parish Hall.
