FORT EDWARD — Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.

A funeral Mass will be conducted at 2 p.m. following the calling hours at St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward.

Burial will follow the funeral Mass at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.

