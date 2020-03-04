Andrew Nichols
0 entries

Andrew Nichols

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Calling hours for Andrew Nichols will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates officiating.

The Nichols family invites friends and family to share their special memories after the service at a Celebration of Life at Bogey's Pub & Grill, 31 Cronin Road, Queensbury.

To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Nichols as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News