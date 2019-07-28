{{featured_button_text}}

SCHUYLERVILLE — A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the Schuylerville United Methodist Church for Andrew G. Stine, who passed away July 4, 2019.

Friends may call from 3 to 4 p.m. at the church prior to the service. A reception will follow the service in the church hall for family and friends. Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville.

Andrew G. Stine
