SCHUYLERVILLE — A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the Schuylerville United Methodist Church for Andrew G. Stine, who passed away July 4, 2019.
Friends may call from 3 to 4 p.m. at the church prior to the service. A reception will follow the service in the church hall for family and friends. Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville.
