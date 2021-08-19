Amelia "Millie" Bolio
ARGYLE — Amelia "Millie" Bolio, 104, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at the Washington Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.
Friends may call from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 20, 2021, at the Durkeetown Baptist Church, 2 Durkeetown Road, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Burial will follow after the service at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.
To view Amelia's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
