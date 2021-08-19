 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amelia "Millie" Bolio
0 entries

Amelia "Millie" Bolio

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Amelia "Millie" Bolio

ARGYLE — Amelia "Millie" Bolio, 104, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at the Washington Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Friends may call from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 20, 2021, at the Durkeetown Baptist Church, 2 Durkeetown Road, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Burial will follow after the service at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.

To view Amelia's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans admit to drinking on the clock while working from home

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News