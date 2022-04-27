 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Althea G. Alger

Althea G. Alger

A graveside service for Althea G. Alger, who died March 16, 2022, will take place Friday, April 29 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Paul's Cemetery in Hudson Falls.

