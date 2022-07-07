Altemese Dolores Thomas

GLENS FALLS — Altemese Dolores Thomas, 80, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Calling hours will take place Friday, July 8, 2022 from 11 a.m. to noon at Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church, 15 Nelson St., Glens Falls, NY 12801. A funeral service will follow at noon with the Rev. Leonard Oates, Pastor, officiating.

Altemese will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Roy, after her funeral on Friday, at Glens Falls Cemetery on Bay Street.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.