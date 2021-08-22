Alonzo H. and Ricky D. Clark

Alonzo H. Clark, Ricky D. Clark

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Alonzo H. Clark, 82, passed away on December 17, 2020 and his son, Ricky D. Clark, 57, passed away on January 5, 2021.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury, NY, with Rev. Barbara Mitchell officiating.

A reception to follow at First Presbyterian Church, River St., Hudson Falls, NY. Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.