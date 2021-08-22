 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alonzo H. and Ricky D. Clark
0 entries

Alonzo H. and Ricky D. Clark

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Alonzo H. Clark, Ricky D. Clark

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Alonzo H. Clark, 82, passed away on December 17, 2020 and his son, Ricky D. Clark, 57, passed away on January 5, 2021.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury, NY, with Rev. Barbara Mitchell officiating.

A reception to follow at First Presbyterian Church, River St., Hudson Falls, NY. Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to get rid of FOMO and embrace JOMO

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News