Alonzo H. and Ricky D. Clark

Alonzo H. Clark, Ricky D. Clark
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Alonzo H. Clark, 82, passed away on December 17, 2020 and his son, Ricky D. Clark, 57, passed away on January 5, 2021.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury, NY, with Rev. Barbara Mitchell officiating.
A reception to follow at First Presbyterian Church, River St., Hudson Falls, NY. Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.