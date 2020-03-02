Allen Joseph Vigotty
QUEENSBURY — Calling hours for Allen Joseph Vigotty are scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, March 3, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Annunciation Roman Catholic Church in Queensbury. The Very Rev. Joseph Busch will officiate the ceremony.
Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Allen’s life after the burial in the church’s reception hall.
To plant a tree in memory of Allen Vigotty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
