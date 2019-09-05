{{featured_button_text}}

Allan Golden

NORTH GRANVILLE — Allan Golden who passed away July 17, 2019 will have a graveside service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in the Elmwood cemetery in Middle Granville.

Full military honors will be conducted by the Whitehall American Legion Post No. 83.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc.

