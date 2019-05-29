CORINTH — A graveside service for Alicia F. (Luciano) Center, who passed away March 12, 2019, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Corinth Rural Cemetery, Route 9N, Corinth, with Pastor Wade Petteys officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
