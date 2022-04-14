 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alice Effland

Alice Effland

GLENS FALLS — Graveside services for Alice Effland, who passed away Dec. 31, 2021, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Glens Falls Cemetery, Bay Street, Glens Falls.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

