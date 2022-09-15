Alfredo Caldaroni

LAKE GEORGE — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept., 17, 2022 for Alfredo Calderoni who passed away on July, 12, 2022 at Sacred Heart Church, 50 Mohican St., Lake George, NY 12845.

Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Lake George, NY.

Calling hours are scheduled from 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.