FORT EDWARD — A graveside service with military honors for Alfred Savelis who past away Oct. 7, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Schuylerville.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.

