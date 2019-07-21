{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Calling hours will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 21, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury. A memorial service will immediately follow with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates officiating.

Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

the life of: Aletha 'Lee' C. Whelden
