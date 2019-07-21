QUEENSBURY — Calling hours will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 21, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury. A memorial service will immediately follow with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates officiating.
Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.