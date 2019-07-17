{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Graveside services for Alene Mary Heil Brown, who passed away on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

