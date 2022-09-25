Albert James Gilet Jr.

QUEENSBURY — Albert James Gilet Jr. passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Family and friends may call Thursday September 29, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, 488 Aviation Road, Queensbury.

Burial will take place Monday, October 3, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, 96 Riverneck Road, Chelmsford, MA.

A full obituary will run in a later edition of The Post-Star.