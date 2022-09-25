Albert James Gilet Jr.
QUEENSBURY — Albert James Gilet Jr. passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Family and friends may call Thursday September 29, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, 488 Aviation Road, Queensbury.
Burial will take place Monday, October 3, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, 96 Riverneck Road, Chelmsford, MA.
A full obituary will run in a later edition of The Post-Star.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.