FENIMORE — Albert “Al” H. Varney, Sr., 72, of Ferry Boulevard, went to meet his wife, Lana in heaven, on Saturday, March 6, 2020 at his home.

Friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, at St. Michael The Archangel Church in South Glens Falls, with the Rev. Tony Childs, pastor, officiating.

The Rite of Committal will be in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

To plant a tree in memory of Albert Varney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

