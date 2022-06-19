AGNES E. ELZE
SLINGERLANDS — Agnes E. Elze, died May 14, 2022. Her Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Madeline Sophie Church, 3504 Carman Road, Schenectady with the family receiving friends prior to the mass from 10-11 a.m.
Thomas V. Newton
HUDSON FALLS — Graveside services for Thomas V. Newton, who passed away on Feb. 11, 2022, will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Moss Street Cemetery in the Town of Kingsbury.
Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
