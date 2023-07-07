Pete Morgan
HUDSON FALLS – A Celebration of Life for Pete Morgan who passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023, will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Haviland’s Cove on Bush Street in Glens Falls from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kim A. Armando
HUDSON FALLS – The Rite of Committal for Kim A. Armando, who passed away on Dec. 24, 2022, will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Union Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward.
Arrangements are entrusted to Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
