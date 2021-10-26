March 18, 1936—Oct. 2, 2021
QUEENSBURY — Friedrich “Fred” Auwaerter, 85, passed away unexpectedly on October 2, 2021, in Palm Bay, FL.
Born on March 18, 1936 in Creilsheim, Germany he was the son of the late Georg and Emilie (Hoffman) Auwaerter.
At a young age, Fred earned his apprenticeship, excelling to become a Master Kitchen and Bath Craftsman. He moved from Germany to the United States owning and operating Queens Kitchens in Queensbury. Many of the kitchens and baths in the homes on Lake George were installed by Fred.
He was predeceased by his brother Willy Auwaerter and sister Clara Hafele.
Fred’s survivors include his daughter Evelyn of Lake George; grandson Curtis of Lake George; grandson Dennis of San Antonio, TX; and granddaughter Mara of Lake George.
A burial will take place at Pine View Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
