FORT EDWARD — Frieda E. Saville, 83, of The Oaks, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on October 22, 1937 in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Bernice (Truesdale) Liberty.

Frieda worked at various jobs including Grant’s Department Store and Wilton Developmental Center. She enjoyed taking care of and spending time with her family, playing games with the grand kids, reading, especially Amish books, trips to Amish country and clipping coupons in the Sunday papers.

On July 17, 1954, Frieda married George Saville at the First Presbyterian Church of Hudson Falls.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her son, Douglas Saville, daughter, Debra Baker, granddaughter, Amanda Bruce, siblings, Joseph Liberty Jr., Jerry Liberty, Kenneth Liberty, Shirley McGowen and Mary Spooner.

Left to cherish her memory besides her husband of 66 years, include her children, Cindy Larson of Hudson Falls, Diana Whorf (Peter) of So. Glens Falls, Jay Saville (Lisa) of So. Glens Falls and Greg Saville (Lynn) of Gansevoort; 12 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.