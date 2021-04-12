Oct. 22, 1937—April 9, 2021
FORT EDWARD — Frieda E. Saville, 83, of The Oaks, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on October 22, 1937 in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Bernice (Truesdale) Liberty.
Frieda worked at various jobs including Grant’s Department Store and Wilton Developmental Center. She enjoyed taking care of and spending time with her family, playing games with the grand kids, reading, especially Amish books, trips to Amish country and clipping coupons in the Sunday papers.
On July 17, 1954, Frieda married George Saville at the First Presbyterian Church of Hudson Falls.
Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her son, Douglas Saville, daughter, Debra Baker, granddaughter, Amanda Bruce, siblings, Joseph Liberty Jr., Jerry Liberty, Kenneth Liberty, Shirley McGowen and Mary Spooner.
Left to cherish her memory besides her husband of 66 years, include her children, Cindy Larson of Hudson Falls, Diana Whorf (Peter) of So. Glens Falls, Jay Saville (Lisa) of So. Glens Falls and Greg Saville (Lynn) of Gansevoort; 12 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Frieda’s request there will be no public calling hours or services.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Morningside Cemetery, Hartford.
Donations may be made in her memory to St Jude’s Childrens’ Research, Memorial Giving 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Oriental shrine Hospital Fund,
75 Water Plant Road, Troy, NY 12182
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St. So. Glens Falls, NY 12803. For online condolences and to view Frieda’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
