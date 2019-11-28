{{featured_button_text}}
Freya Gail Batcher

FORT EDWARD — On Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, our precious Freya “Fre-Fre” Gail Batcher earned her angel wings.

She was born in Glens Falls and was the little goddess to Cody Batcher and Kendra Morelli’s Boujee Baby.

Freya is survived by her big sissies, Kaylee and Sage Batcher; and her big brother, Kevin D’Allaird; her grandparents, Nay-Nay and Pop-Pop Nielsen and Lisa and Terrance Cassidy; great-aunt, Robin; aunts, Kaya, Meme and Cat; uncles, Tony, Anthony, Terrance and Tyler; and cousins, Tyler, Jaymez, Anton and Joseph. She is also survived by a host of great-uncles, aunts and second cousins.

She was predeceased by her great grandma, Mary E. Tite.

Fre-Fre was always willing to stop and smell the flowers and to pose to take a picture with Aunt Cat. If you knew “Freya Bean,” you knew she could be the sweetest but the feistiest little princess ever. She was very active and an inquisitive little girl. In the 2 years she was in all of our lives, she was sure to bring a ton of smiles with her creative makeup or picking the wild flowers along the sidewalk, playing with champ or boxing with socks.

Freya loved rocking out with daddy and cuddling with mommy. The impact and love she has taught us all will never be forgotten. Despite her short time here on earth, Freya was deeply loved and brought immense happiness to everyone who came to know her.

Calling hours are scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Freya Batcher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments