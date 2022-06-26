Sept. 18, 1931—May 30, 2022

WYNANTSKILL — Frederick W. Fleming, Jr. of Wynantskill, NY passed away on May 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, FL after a short illness. Fred was born on Sept. 18, 1931 in Cambridge, NY to the late Frederick W. and Helen Fleming.

He graduated in 1949 from Salem-Washington Academy and spent four years serving in the United States Air Force. Fred began working for New York Telephone and retired as a Foreman from there in 1988 after 33 years.

Fred enjoyed his retirement years spending summers at his camp in Schroon Lake, NY and wintering in N. Fort Myers, Florida at Del Tura Country Club. Fred was an avid golfer and enjoyed golfing with his longtime friends Carmen Decker and Bob McCabe. He also loved following the Yankees and Giants during the seasons and watching golf on TV.

Fred is survived by Virginia, his loving wife of 55 years; he is also survived by his daughters: Lynne (Larry) Kelley of Malone, NY and Pam (Frank) Coluccio of Albany, NY; Fred was blessed with three grandchildren: Christina Coluccio, Rocco Coluccio, the late Michael Coluccio; and great-granddaughter Giovanna. He is also survived by his sisters: Janice MacQuinn of GA and Nancy Taylor of Granville, NY; he is survived by several nieces and nephews; and his godson, Phillip (Colleen) Bonfante.

Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on June 30, 2022 at Parker Brothers Memorial Funeral Home, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Make a Wish foundation or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

www.parkerbrosmemorial.com for driving directions and to leave a message of sympathy.